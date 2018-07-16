WASHINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SEARCHING FOR STOLEN VEHICLES

The Washington County Sheriff’s office is searching for a stolen Chevrolet Truck and a stolen ATV. Deputies are asking for the public’s help. After a crash earlier on Tuesday on Roche Road The Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol looked for the driver of a wrecked vehicle after he fled the scene on foot. A resident in the area flagged them down and said his Chevrolet Truck had just been stolen from his yard allegedly by the driver that fled the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says the stolen ATV was taken from a property on Scenic Road 79. If you have any information regarding either of these cases please contact The Washington County Sheriff’s Office by calling 850-638-6111. You may also report information anonymously by calling 850-638-tips (8477).

