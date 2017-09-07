WASHINGTON COUNTY SO MAKES ARREST IN TEEN SHOOTING

Monday afternoon while allegedly trying to break up an altercation in the Sunny Hills community. An 18-year-old male is in critical condition after he was shotafternoon while allegedly trying to break up an altercation in the Sunny Hills community.

Officials said Gage Hallman and a group of friends were reportedly shooting a bow and arrow in the front yard of a residence on Gap Boulevard.

Dolores Swineburg, who lives nearby, began yelling at them from her residence.

Officials said as the group attempted to leave, Swineburg got into a verbal altercation with two females who had exited their vehicles.

That’s when they say 73-year-old Danny Underwood approached them and began to fire.

Sheriff Kevin Crews said he believes Underwood fired six times, hitting hallman in the lower back area. Bullet holes were also visible on both cars.

“This is bad and could have been a lot worse than actually what it was with as many rounds as Underwood fired from his handgun,” Crews said.

Hallman is now recovering in a Bay County hospital. Underwood is being held in the Washington County jail on a $175,000 bond.