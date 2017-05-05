WASHINGTON COUNTY STILL MAY SEE SLOT MACHINES

Thousands of gray-market slot machines could pop up in sports bars and strip malls, full-scale slot machines might launch in at least eight counties including Washington, and several new card rooms could open in South Florida thanks to lawmakers’ failure to pass gambling legislation this session.

The potential for a massive expansion of gambling could be the result of recent court decisions, as well as a looming Florida Supreme Court case. Republican leaders attempted to address the court cases in the ultimately doomed legislation prior to folding on the thorny gambling issue this week. The impasse over the House and Senate gambling plans also dashed hopes, at least for now, of a new deal with the Seminole Tribe that could have reaped the state $3 billion over seven years.

But another court case could have even more sweeping implications. The Florida Supreme Court is poised to decide whether pari-mutual facilities can add slots in counties where voters have approved the machines — without the express permission of the Legislature. The lawsuit was filed by Gretna Racing, a horse track in Gadsden County, but could affect seven other counties — Brevard, Duval, Hamilton, Lee, Palm Beach, St. Lucie and Washington — where voters also have given slots a thumbs-up.

Whether to allow slots in the referendum counties was at the heart of the stalemate between House and Senate leaders. Senate President Joe Negron insisted the will of the voters should be honored, while House Speaker Richard Corcoran balked at what he considered an expansion of gambling.