Water Outage

On Tuesday, April 4, 2017, beginning at 7:00 p.m. the City of DeFuniak Springs Water Department will be installing valves and a hydrant for fire protection.

This work will result in water outages beginning at 8:00 p.m. on Crescent Dr. between Live Oak Ave. and West Ave. until work is completed. Traffic will also be reduced to one lane at the intersection of Crescent Dr. and West Ave. during this work.

Please use caution while travelling in this area. Should you have any questions, please contact Public Works at 892-8534.