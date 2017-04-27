WATER OUTAGE

The City of DeFuniak Springs has been notified that contractors will be repairing a water leak on today which will result in water outages beginning at 8:00 a.m. The affected area will include 13th Street south of Bruce and the Walton Plaza from Family First Network to Jackson Hewitt. The anticipated outage is expected to be no longer than 2 hours and this work will be weather dependent. We apologize for any inconvenience and should you have any questions, please contact Public Works at 892-8534.