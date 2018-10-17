WATER TO BE TURNED ON IN PANAMA CITY

Update from Bay County Emergency Management on the water situation in Panama City. As of Monday, October 15th, master meters are being opened which allows water to flow from Bay County’s lines to our Panama City water lines. This means some customers will begin to have running water. At this time, crews are working to locate and repair any water leaks which could affect water flow to some areas of the city. ***When your water is restored, DO NOT DRINK IT! There is a Boil Water Notice in effect for all of Bay County. Our sewer system is operating at 50% so we are urging our customers to please LIMIT THE WATER AND SEWAGE you send down toilets and drains. Crews are working to place generators at all lift stations, which is a pump that helps move sewage in the lines to our wastewater treatment facilities.

Share This Post





