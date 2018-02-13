On Wednesday, February 7, 2018, Waverly Ann Kellett, wife, mother, sister and aunt, went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 63 years. Waverly will be forever remembered by her husband James “Jimmy”, daughter Brandy, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends. A native of Covington, Tennessee she resided in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida where she was a faithful wife, devoted mother and devout minister of God’s Word. Her lifelong passion was to follow God’s Will for her life by nourishing people around her with love, faith, and encouragement; her gift and calling was to speak truth into the lives of others. To those that know her, knew her smile would light up a room and her laughter was contagious. She married her prince charming, James Wesley Kellett, and lived the “life of her dreams”. She will forever be missed and a part of our hearts always.

A time of visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 PM, Saturday, February 17, 2018, at Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Homes & Crematory; 150 East Highway 20, Freeport, Florida 32439.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM, Sunday, February 18, 2018, at Vision Church at Christian International; 5200 United States Highway 98, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida 32459, with Pastor Tom and Jane Hamon officiating.

Flowers are being accepted.