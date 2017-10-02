WCFR HELPS MOTHER GIVE BIRTH TO BABY GIRL

Local firefighters help a mother give birth to a baby girl in the back of an ambulance this past Wednesday. Just before 5:00 PM, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a 21-year-old woman who was in labor. Walton County Fire Rescue Medic 4 arrived on scene to find the woman lying on her side in her bed. The patient stated that she was 37 weeks pregnant and experiencing contractions. While being transported to a local hospital, Walton County Fire Rescue Firefighter/Paramedic Austin Pugh and Firefighter/EMT Dawson Beale helped the DeFuniak Springs woman give birth to a baby girl weighing 6 lbs. 5 oz. “These are the moments that make it all worth it,” says Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “Many times, first responders deal with incidents with unfortunate outcomes, so when you get to experience a blessing like this, it reminds you why you do what you do.”