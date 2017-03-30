WCSO 5th ANNUAL “FAMILY FUN” ART CONTEST

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for some talented young artists to help spread awareness.

During the month of April, children attending Walton County schools are encouraged to share their artwork that displays safe family fun activities enjoyed with their loved ones.

There will be three age categories: 5-10, 11-14, and 15-17. The winners in each age group will have their pictures shared on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page and displayed in the Sheriff’s Office. They will also receive a prize!

“This is a great way for us to engage our youth in the community while educating them on the issue of child abuse prevention,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson.

Submissions must be received by April 18th and may be dropped off at WCSO North Administration, 752 Triple G Road, DeFuniak Springs, FL, or the Santa Rosa Beach substation, 133 Sheriff Drive, between the hours of 8-5, Monday-Friday. You may also mail submissions to: Walton County Sheriff’s Office, PIO, 752 Triple G Road, DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433. Please include name of child and age, as well as a contact number for the parent/guardian on the back of the artwork. We ask that the child reside in Walton County or attend Walton County Schools. Please do not use any paper larger than 11×7.