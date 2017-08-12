WCSO AND WALTON COUNTY COMMISSION LOOK FOR WAYS TO WORK TOGETHER

The working relationship between the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and the Walton Board of Commissioners seems to be going strong. This past Tuesday, Sheriff Michael Adkinson approached the commissioners looking for better ways to strengthen the partnership. “I told the commissioners that we want to take this opportunity to increase the professionalism and respect of our community and what we stand for,” said Adkinson. “So I think that if there is an opportunity for us to partner or for me to help lead the way on some issues that they are concerned with, then I want to do that.” Adkinson said now that he is the president of the Florida Sheriff’s Association, he would like to use that platform to attack some issues that not only concern the state, but also the people of Walton County and West Florida. “I’m a public servant and whether it’s the Sheriff’s Office or the BCC, I think we all work for the citizens of Walton County so I was just really am offering my services to the best of my ability,” Adkinson stated.