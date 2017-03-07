WCSO ANNOUNCES FIRST TEEN DRIVER CHALLENGE OF 2017

Walton County Sheriff’s Office is announcing our first Teen Driver Challenge of 2017! Our next Teen Driver Challenge is scheduled for April 21st and 22nd at Freeport High school.

Is your teen about to start driving? Nervous about handing over the keys? Let the deputies at Walton County Sheriff’s Office help!



The Teen Driver Challenge course, which is offered at no cost to students, provides the knowledge and hands-on experience to reduce your child’s chances of being involved in a crash. Please note: the Teen Driver Challenge is not a supplemental or advanced driving course. It is a defensive driving program that covers various topics including:

Vehicle Dynamics

Human Factors

Responsibility and Liability

Effects of Drugs and Alcohol

Night Driving

Aggressive Driving

TDC students are required to have a Florida Learner’s Permit or a valid Florida Operator’s License and have use of an automobile they usually operate during the driving exercises.

The class will be meeting at Freeport High School at 5pm on Friday and 8am on Saturday. Saturday’s class will go to 5pm. Email Deputy David Talley at DTalley@waltonso.org for more information.