WCSO ARRESTS BROTHERS AS PRINCIPLES IN DRIVEBY SHOOTING

Two brothers are facing charges in connection to a drive by shooting in Walton County. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a drive-by shooting in July. They said no one was injured and two suspects, Thurston Smith and John Cox II, were arrested. In the following weeks, investigators working the case named two more suspects, Daniel Macias and Benny Macias. Investigators said there was evidence at the scene suggesting Daniel Macias provided guns for the shooting. Investigators said they believe Benny Macias developed the plan for the shooting. Deputies say they served a search warrant August 3 at Daniel Macias’ home on Tyner Lane. Deputies arrested him for violating his pretrial release on child porn charges. Investigators said they found multiple guns and ammunition for 19 different types of guns. They said they also found a smoke grenade on display inside the home. Investigators told us there were also drugs, such as meth, pills, cocaine, and marijuana, inside the home.