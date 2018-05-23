WCSO CANCELS KIDS’ SUMMER CAMPS DUE TO SCHOOL SHOOTING-RELATED LEGISLATION

If you were planning on sending your kids to any of Walton County Sheriff’s Office summer camps this year, you might want to have a backup plan. The sheriff’s office announced Monday that all its summer camps have been canceled in lieu of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, which was passed into legislation on March 9. According to the press release, School Resource Deputies will be required to attend training and assess each school for safety improvements to fulfill the obligations of the legislation. In addition, newly assigned School Resource Deputies will be added to help supplement the additional needs at larger schools. “This is a service we love to provide to the community each summer,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson in a statement. “Unfortunately, this summer we must focus on the needs of our children in a different way, keeping them safe at school.” The agency said it is still planning to hold its second annual Back to School Bash on July 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wee Care Park.

