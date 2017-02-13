WCSO CELEBRATES BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Walton County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating Black History month by introducing you to some of their best and brightest employees.

Detention Deputy Thomas McCoy and Detention Deputy Phillip Johnson both currently work at the Walton County Jail in DeFuniak Springs.

Not only does Deputy McCoy serve the public by working at the Walton County Jail, he is also a Sergeant in the Florida Army National Guard. Deputy Johnson has also served in the United States military. As a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps he served more than seven years before getting out in 2000 and going to work for the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

What’s something people may not know about you?

“I’m a born again Christian,” said Johnson. “I’m happy to work here and be able to work in an environment where I can positively effect change.”

Why do you enjoy working at the jail?

“It would have to be my co-workers,” said McCoy. “I feel connected. I feel a lot of cohesion. That’s what I love about it.”