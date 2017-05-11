WCSO CONDUCTING AGRESSIVE DRIVING CAMPAIGN

Over the last 30 days Walton County Sheriff’s Office has seen a rise in traffic crashes due to distracted driving and the influx of visitors to the area. From spring break 2016 to spring break 2017 WCSO saw almost a 30% increase in wrecks despite doubling the number of traffic stops.

As a result the Walton County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting an aggressive driving campaign beginning May 16, 2017 thru June 8, 2017 . This effort will take place on U.S. Highway 98 W from Sandestin Boulevard to the Okaloosa County Line. During this time, Walton County Sheriff’s Office will be using marked and unmarked patrol cars to enforce violations for speeding, reckless driving, careless driving, texting and driving, running red lights and following too closely.

There will be zero tolerance for these violations. “The purpose of this campaign is to ensure the safety of both our visitors and citizens of our county,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “Walton County expects approximately 3.7 million visitors this year.”Because of the nature of this campaign, we are not allowing media ride-along during this time.”