WCSO CONFISCATES PILLS, CASH, MARIJUANA AFTER EXECUTING SEARCH WARRANT

Miramar Beach, Fla— A 32-year-old Santa Rosa Beach man is in custody following a searching warrant executed by the Walton County Sheriff's Office VICE/Narcotics Unit in conjunction with the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force. Aaron Ray Brandon of Miramar Beach has been arrested following a search warrant at his residence on Legion Park Loop early Wednesday morning. During the search investigators discovered more than $28,000 in U.S. currency, approximately 200 pills of various types and several pounds of Marijuana. Brandon was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a legend drug with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell within 1000 feet of a church, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1000 feet of a church and drug paraphernalia.

This case is still under investigation. More details will be released once they become available.