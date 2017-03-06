WCSO K-9 DEPUTY POND & K-9 “KAYNE” EARN TOP DOG
Team has excellent showing at USPCA Region1 K-9 trials
Corey Dobridnia, WCSO
K9 Handlers with Walton County Sheriff’s Office brought home some serious hardware from the USPCA Region 1 K9 Trials held this week in Santa Rosa County, Florida including Top Dog honors in narcotics for K9 Deputy Kristin Pond and her K9 “Kayne”.
The team had an excellent showing earning four 1st place finishes, three 2nd place finishes, and three 3rd place finishes. The K9’s were tested during indoor and outdoor exercises for narcotics detection. In addition, Deputy Kristin Pond and K9 “Kayne” brought home four quarterly awards for narcotics cases in 2016.
Awards are as follows:
Kristin Pond/K9 Kayne
-
Top Dog Overall Narcotics
-
1st Indoor Narcotics
-
1st Narcotics Team (Whatmough)
-
3rd Outdoor Narcotics
Chris Whatmough/K9 Faro
-
1st Narcotics Team (Pond)
-
3rd Overall Narcotics
-
3rd Indoor Narcotics
Nick Bearden/K9 Duko
-
2nd Outdoor Narcotics
-
2nd Narcotics Team (Tector)
Steven Tector/K9 Drago
2nd Narcotics Team (Bearden)