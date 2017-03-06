WCSO K-9 DEPUTY POND & K-9 “KAYNE” EARN TOP DOG

Team has excellent showing at USPCA Region1 K-9 trials

Corey Dobridnia, WCSO

K9 Handlers with Walton County Sheriff’s Office brought home some serious hardware from the USPCA Region 1 K9 Trials held this week in Santa Rosa County, Florida including Top Dog honors in narcotics for K9 Deputy Kristin Pond and her K9 “Kayne”.

The team had an excellent showing earning four 1st place finishes, three 2nd place finishes, and three 3rd place finishes. The K9’s were tested during indoor and outdoor exercises for narcotics detection. In addition, Deputy Kristin Pond and K9 “Kayne” brought home four quarterly awards for narcotics cases in 2016.

Awards are as follows:

Kristin Pond/K9 Kayne

Top Dog Overall Narcotics

1st Indoor Narcotics

1st Narcotics Team (Whatmough)

3rd Outdoor Narcotics

Chris Whatmough/K9 Faro

1st Narcotics Team (Pond)

3rd Overall Narcotics

3rd Indoor Narcotics

Nick Bearden/K9 Duko

2nd Outdoor Narcotics

2nd Narcotics Team (Tector)

Steven Tector/K9 Drago

2nd Narcotics Team (Bearden)