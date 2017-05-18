WCSO LOOKING FOR ASSAULT SUSPECT

Golf clubs are for golf. Ya know? That game with a tiny flag and a hole at the bottom of it using a ball way to small to be hit with a giant club. But, hey… people like golf. Who knew?

Well, William Mount doesn’t really know how to golf. Or how to keep his hands, or clubs, to himself. Thanks why he’s wanted by Walton County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

If you have any information on where Mount is help out the WCSO. He has a tee time in front of a Walton County Judge. We are encouraging folks to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office with information at (850)-892-8111 or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS. Submit a web tip at http://www. emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com/ or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile Application