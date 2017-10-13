WCSO LOOKING FOR LOVEJOY ANDERSON

The Walson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Lovejoy Anderson, wanted on felony violation of probation after failing her drug test during a visit with her probation officer. Her original charge is possession of a controlled substance. Now, she’s got a date with a judge.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Lovejoy Anderson you’re asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111 or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.