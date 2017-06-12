WCSO LOOKING FOR TWO SUSPECTS

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking information on two subjects wanted out of our jurisdiction; Tiffany Michelle Bennett– White female, 38 YOA, 5’06”, 120 lbs., Brown hair, Green eyes. This subject is wanted on a Felony Violation of Probation warrant for the original charge of Possession of a Controlled substance. She was last seen in Walton County Florida. Aieandro P. Ortiz– Hispanic male, 42 YOA, 5’04”, 130 lbs., Black hair, Brown eyes. This subject is wanted on a Felony Failure to Appear for the charge of Unauthorized Possession of a DL and Display of Another Persons DL. He was last seen in Walton County Florida.