WCSO LOOKING FOR TWO SUSPECTS

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking information on two subjects wanted out of its jurisdiction; Jody Lee Briley– White female, 38 YOA, 5’02”, 120 Lbs., Black hair, Blue eyes. This subject is wanted on a Felony Violation of Probation Warrant for the original charge of Possession of a Controlled substance, Possession of Paraphernalia. She was last seen in Walton County Florida. Miguel Vicente Hester– Black male, 47 YOA, 6’03”, 250 lbs., Bald hair, Brown eyes. This subject is wanted on a Felony Violation of Probation warrant for the original charge of Constructive Possession of Ammunition by a Felon, Burglary of an Unoccupied Conveyance, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card. He was last seen in Walton County Florida.