WCSO OFFICE LOOKING FOR PROBATION VIOLATOR

The WCSO is looking for Cody Lee Tullis, 22, who is wanted for violating his probation after not reporting to his probation officer following his arrest for domestic violence. Tullis was last seen in the area of Highway 20 West around the 9000 block in Choctaw Beach. He may be homeless or living on a house boat. If you have any information on Tullis’ whereabouts you’re asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111 or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.