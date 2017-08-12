WCSO SEARCHING FOR SUSPECT VEHICLE AFTER CAR BURGLARIES IN MIRAMAR BEACH

Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a suspect vehicle involved in several smash and grab vehicle burglaries at Gold’s Gym on U.S. Highway 98 West in Miramar Beach. These burglaries have occurred very recently. Both victim’s left purses on the front seat in plain view. Passenger side windows were smashed, purses were taken off seat. Deputies are still on scene gathering evidence. If you see this vehicle call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850-892-8111 or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.