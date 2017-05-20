WCSO SEARCHING FOR TWO SUBJECTS

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking information on the following subjects wanted out of its jurisdiction;

Lauryn Marotto– White female, 41 YOA, 4’11”, 130 lbs., Black hair, Green eyes. This subject is wanted on a Felony Violation of Probation warrant for the original charge of Grand Theft and Uttering a Forged Instrument. She was last seen in Walton County Florida.

Apolonio Silva-Ramon– Hispanic male, 38 YOA, 5’07”, 50 lbs., Black hair, Brown eyes. This subject is wanted on a Felony Violation of Probation warrant for the original charge of Battery and Criminal Mischief X2. He was last seen in Walton County Florida.