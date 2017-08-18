WCSO SEEKING INFORMATION ON GOLF CART THIEF

On August 14, 2017, a thief was caught on surveillance video stealing a golf cart from Camping on the Gulf Campground on U.S. Highway 98 in Walton County. The victims were out to lunch when they returned around 3pm to find someone had stolen their golf cart. During the investigation video footage shows the golf cart was taken at 1:25pm by a white male. He is seen wearing a red hat, possibly a white t-shirt, shorts of unknown color and light color sneakers. The suspect was last observed heading east on Highway 98. If you have any information regarding this suspect or have been a victim of a similar incident please call Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111 or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.