WCSO SEEKING INFORMATION ON RUNAWAY SANTA ROSA BEACH TEEN

Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in located a 16-year-old who ran away from home in February.

Lizette Flores, 16, was last seen at home in Santa Rosa Beach on February 28th when she and a 14-year-old friend snuck out of the house and went to Pensacola with an unknown black male. The friend has since returned home, but Flores has not.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Flores you are encouraged to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111 or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS. Submit a web tip at http://www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.