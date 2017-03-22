WCSO SEEKING INFORMATION ON RUNAWAY TEENAGER

Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old runaway from Miramar Beach.

On March 19th Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to Forest Shore Drive in reference to a runaway juvenile, Aiden Jonathon Martin. His mother told deputies he was last seen on the 19th at his brother’s home. She said she received a text message from his brother around 6:45pm saying Aidan was leaving and was heading home. His mother reported him missing when he did not return.

Aidan was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, jogging shorts and black tennis shoes. His mother told investigators Aidan had been getting into trouble lately for sneaking out of the home at night to see a girl named “Bailey”. Aidan was placed into NCIC/FCIC as a missing runaway.

If you have any information you are encouraged to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111 or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS. Submit a web tip at http://www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.