WCSO SEEKING TWO SUSPECTS

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking information on the following subjects wanted out of our jurisdiction; Jeronimo Ramirez Bailon– Hispanic male, 46 YOA, 5’06”, 170, Black hair, Brown eyes. This subject is wanted on a Felony Failure to Appear Warrant for Felony DUI and DWLSR. He was last seen in Walton County Florida.

Joey Brent Scott– White male, 44 YOA, 5’10”, 200 lbs., Brown hair, Green eyes. This subject is wanted on a Felony Violation of Probation for the original charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was last seen in Walton County Florida.