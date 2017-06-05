WCSO SEEKS TWO SUSPECTS

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking information on two subjects wanted out of its jurisdiction;

Geoffrey H. Balmaceda– White male, 36 YOA, 5’05”, 130 lbs., Black hair, Brown eyes. This subject is wanted on a Felony Failure to Appear for the original charges of Uttering a Forged Instrument X2., He was last seen in Walton County Florida.

Nellie Christine Seigler– White female, 44 YOA, 5’04”, 165 lbs., Brown hair, Brown eyes. This subject is wanted on Felony Arrest Warrant for Possession of a Controlled substance w/out a Prescription X2 and Introduction of Contraband into a detention Facility. She was last seen in Walton County Florida.