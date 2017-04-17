WCSO & WALTON COUNTY

Each year, thousands of children enter the foster care system with little more than the clothes on their backs.

In an effort to provide the necessities to the children entering foster care, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and the Walton County Jail donated over 100 Comfort Cases to Florida Department of Children & Families and $275 in gift cards to Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

“The safety and well-being of the children of Walton County will always be a priority to us,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson “It is important that we make sure these children are provided with the essentials on their journey to find a home.”

Comfort Cases is a non-profit organization that provides back packs or duffle bags packed with essential items including pajamas, blankets, toiletries, coloring books and other necessary items to children entering the foster care system. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and the Walton County Jail are proud to join the Comfort Case mission to provide comfort and support for children in need.