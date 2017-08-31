WCSO WRAPS UP OPERATION BLUEBIRD

DeFuniak Springs, Fla— Students are getting settled into the school year and Walton County Sheriff’s Office is wrapping up Operation Blue Bird.

The operation ran from August 10th to August 25th and focused on providing school zone safety for students as they headed back to school.

During the operation Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Florida Highway Patrol and DeFuniak Springs Police Department, ran radar and performed traffic enforcement in all school zones. In Addition, undercover investigators were charged with following school buses to look for infractions.

Operation Blue Bird yielded the following results:

Walton County Sheriff’s Office

28 – Speed Violation in School Zone

3 – Passing Stopped Bus Violations

2 – DWLSR

2 – Violation of right-of-way

2 – Stop Sign violations

1 – Crash in School Zone

1 – Aggressive Driving Violation

1 – Open Container Violation

1 – Passing on Shoulder Violation