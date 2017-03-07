WELFARE CHECK TURNS TO DEATH INVESTIGATION

Officers with the DeFuniak Springs Police responded to a welfare check at 789 West Orange Avenue, Apt. B. early Monday evening after a caller had not been able to make contact with her friend since last week.

A relative arrived and entry was made into the apartment. 56 year old Paula Evans was found deceased in her bed.

The State Attorney’s Office responded along with an Investigator with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. The Medical Examiner’s Office responded to transport the body for examination. The investigation is continuing.