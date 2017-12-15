WEST DEFUNIAK CHRISTMAS CONCERT

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

Thursday, December 14th, at 6:00 p.m., West DeFuniak Elementary School 1st Graders held their Annual Christmas Performance/Concert. The Christmas Performance/Concert, “Teddy Bear Christmas”, was directed by Nathan Hight, the Music Teacher at West DeFuniak. The first grade classes who performed in this Performance/Concert were Ms. Bailey, Ms. Sconiers, and Ms. Rockett’s students. All of the students were seen on stage with their handmade Christmas Bear Masks singing and acting out Theodore the Bear not getting to come home for Christmas. At the end of the Performance/Concert, a student dressed as Santa Claus appeared bringing Theodore home for Christmas to the delight of all the bears/children and ending the play on a happy note. WZEP-AM 1460 would like to thank these students, Mr. Hight, and all others who helped, for their hard work in providing this splendid performance at West DeFuniak Elementary School.