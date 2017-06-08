WEST DEFUNIAK ELEMENTARY PTO PRESIDENT QUESTIONS SCHOOL UNIFORM POLICY

Tuesday (June 6) meeting of the Walton County Board of Education. Jolene Clenny told board members she believed that it was unfair to single out West DeFuniak Elementary as the only school in the city to wear uniforms. Clenny has a daughter in second grade at the school and has concerns as a parent. “I just don’t think it’s right, Clenny said. “You have parents that have shirts made for their children that aren’t from a vendor that makes that shirt different. So, if you’re going with them (uniforms) to prevent bullying, well, then you need to get those shirts immediately into the middle schools and high schools where bullying is truly a factor. West DeFuniak Elementary School’s uniform policy was challenged during the(June 6) meeting of the Walton County Board of Education. Jolene Clenny told board members she believed that it was unfair to single out West DeFuniak Elementary as the only school in the city to wear uniforms. Clenny has a daughter in second grade at the school and has concerns as a parent. “I just don’t think it’s right, Clenny said. “You have parents that have shirts made for their children that aren’t from a vendor that makes that shirt different. So, if you’re going with them (uniforms) to prevent bullying, well, then you need to get those shirts immediately into the middle schools and high schools where bullying is truly a factor.

“If it’s for poor or rich children so that you can’t distinguish them, well, all the more reason to get them in all of the schools. I think that’s everywhere, not just here in DeFuniak, not just at one school. It’s not fair and I wanted to bring it to the attention of the school board. I have taken it to the principal and it fell on deaf ears and that’s why I came tonight.” Clenny said if there is going to be school uniforms, then it should be throughout the county not just at West DeFuniak Elementary. She went on to say that the BOE should determine uniform policy not individual schools or administrators.

“Yes, and it should be a true uniform not just a bunch of colored T-shirts,” she said. Walton County Superintendent of Education Russell Hughes, said he would like to follow up on the issue and speak with Clenny more about her concerns. Hughes also said he was going to speak with West DeFuniak Elementary Principal Darlene Paul about the controversy. Meanwhile, Clenny said she is going to continue to get the issue resolved. “Mr. Hughes and I have already spoken,” she said. “He says we’ll speak again. I’m not going to let it go. The board’s aware of it now and that is not what they intended, as you heard them say. That’s not the uniform they approved. They did not approve that many numbers. So, I think, finally, I’ll be heard and other parents will be too. Some of them couldn’t make it tonight. I hope this finally gets brought to light. Other people don’t like it and they’re afraid to speak. I’m not afraid to speak. I’m going to speak my opinion.”