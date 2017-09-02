WEST NILE CASE CONFIRMED IN ESCAMBIA COUNTY

This year’s first human case of West Nile virus (WNV) has been confirmed in Escambia County, prompting the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County (FDOH-Escambia) to issue a mosquito-borne illness advisory. Mosquitoes are known carriers of WNV and other disease-causing viruses. Escambia County Mosquito Control Division and FDOH-Escambia continue surveillance and prevention efforts, but want to ensure residents and visitors are aware and take proper precautions to prevent mosquito bites. According to CDC, most people (70-80 percent) infected with WNV show no symptoms at all. About one in five people who are infected will develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Most people with this type of illness recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months. Less than one percent of people who are infected develop a serious neurologic illness, such as encephalitis or meningitis (inflammation of the brain or surrounding tissues). Older adults and persons with weakened immune systems and/or other chronic illnesses are at the greatest risk for severe illness.