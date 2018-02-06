WILBURN LEE CARROLL 1944-2018

Mr. Wilburn Lee Carroll, age 73, passed away Sunday, February 4, 2018. He was born on March 19, 1944, in Holmes County, Florida to Willis and Sarah Harrison Carroll.

Mr. Carroll was a lifelong resident of Holmes County. He was Baptist by faith and a member of the Leonia Baptist Church. He worked in the logging industry for over 40 years. He enjoyed watching westerns, working in the garden, and spending time with family telling stories, and talking to friends about old times.

Mr. Carroll was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Steven Carroll; his brothers, Willard Carroll and Glen “ Slick” Carroll.

Mr. Carroll is survived by his one son, Travis Carroll of Leonia, Florida; one daughter, Regina Carroll and Paul Vann of Leonia, Florida; one brother, Wilford Carroll and wife Teresa of Leonia, Florida; and two grandchildren, Shane Carroll and Riley Vann.

A time of visitation will be held at 6:00~8:00 PM, Thursday, February 8, 2018, at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, February 9, 2018, at Leonia Baptist Church; 1124 Gillman Road, Westville, Florida 32464, with Reverend Uvonne Carroll officiating.

Flowers are being accepted.

Burial will follow in the Leonia Cemetery.

