WILLIAM JOSEPH “BILL” BROCK 1930-2018

William Joseph “Bill” Brock, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer.

Bill was born January 2, 1930, in Washington County, Florida to Angus Jordan and Laura White Brock. He graduated as salutatorian from Vernon High School in 1948 and served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. In 1950, he married the love of his life, Betty Lois Tindell, and they located in DeFuniak Springs in 1961.

Bill lived a full and active life. He was employed by Gulf Power Company for more than four decades and was an active member of the DeFuniak Springs Lions Club for many years. For eight years, he was the leader of the Boy Scout Troop #25 and also coached Little League for several years in DeFuniak. In his spare time, Bill loved to fish the river and Holmes Creek with family and friends. He always believed in helping his fellow man and could often be seen mowing lawns and cutting trees for neighbors and friends. He used his electrical skills to assist in providing lighting at area football fields and little league parks. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family, and he was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife of sixty-six years, Betty; his parents; his son, Brian; seven brothers, Clarence, Ned, J. N., Josh, Leslie, James, and Hurdis; and his baby sister, Sarilda.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Lori Boland and her husband, Tim; three namesakes: his son, William Gordon Brock and his wife, Gail; grandsons, William Justin Boland and William Perry Brock and his wife Katherine; granddaughter, Lauren Boland and her fiancé, Clay Cawthon; one brother, Drexel; sister-in-law, Bett Tindell, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside memorial service will be held Friday, February 9, 2018, beginning at 1:00 P.M. at the Poplar Head Freewill Independent Baptist Church Cemetery, 2543 Poplar Head Road, Bonifay, Florida 32425 with Reverend Mike McVay officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Poplar Head Freewill Independent Baptist Church. The family greatly appreciates the care provided by Regency Hospice Care, 21st Century Oncology, Dr. Indumathi Christopher and her staff, and close friend, Reverend Mike McVay.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.daviswatkins.com.

Arrangements and services are under the direction of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home and Crematory.