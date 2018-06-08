WILLIE ETTE SWEENEY 1948-2018

Mrs. Willie Ette Sweeney, age 69, passed away on June 7, 2018. She was born on September 4, 1948, in Alabama to James Cobb and Cozzette Hicks Cobb.

Mrs. Sweeney was a resident of Baker, Florida. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and taking care of her family.

Mrs. Sweeney was preceded in death by her father and mother, and her son, David LaDue.

Mrs. Sweeney is survived by her sons, Daniel LaDue of Navarre, Florida, and Anthony Murrell of Ocala, Florida; her daughter, Sonia Murrell of Baker, Florida; several brothers and sisters; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at Crowder Chapel Cemetery; 1689 Crowder Chapel Road, DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433 with Reverend Bobby Turner officiating.

Flowers are being accepted.

