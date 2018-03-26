WOMAN CHARGED WITH A DUI IN HIGHWAY 29 ROLLOVER COLLISION

A Pensacola woman has been charged with driving under the influence and cited for driving in the wrong direction, which caused a collision Friday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Linda Brown was driving southbound on Highway 29 near State Road 97 in the northbound travel lane when she collided with another vehicle heading northbound in the same lane at 10:20 p.m. State troopers said the second driver tried to avoid colliding head-on with Brown and swerved to the left but was hit by Brown on the right side of his vehicle, causing it to overturn. Brown is being held at the Escambia County Jail on a $1,500 bond for DUI. Brown suffered minor injuries in the crash. The driver of the overturned vehicle and his passenger weren’t injured.

