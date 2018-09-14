WOMAN CHARGED WITH BATTERY IN ALLEGED RACIST INCIDENT

A woman is charged with battery after an alleged racist attack at a Jackson County gas station, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, September 3rd deputies were called to a physical disturbance at the Handi-Mart on Hwy 71 north. Upon arrival, deputies determined from witness statements and in-store video that Darla Christine Layton, 57, had started the incident by making racist statements and striking the victims, Tory and Shiranda Brown, deputies wrote in a news release. Layton also threw coffee on the victims. Layton had left the scene before deputies arrived. Deputies searched for Layton, including her residence, but was unable to locate her, officials wrote. After deputies obtained an arrest warrant they found and arrested Layton Tuesday morning. She is charged with battery ( intentionally selected victims because of perception or knowledge of race). The charge is a 3rd-degree felony

