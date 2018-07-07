WOMAN DRIVES DRUNK, ALMOST HITS LIGHT POLES, LAWMEN SAY

A 29-year-old DeFuniak Springs woman was arrested in Crestview after she drove on the wrong side of the highway and on the sidewalk. A Crestview police officer responded to a call about a reckless driver headed north on State Road 85. A witness called authorities to report the driver going in and out of lanes, driving on the opposite traffic lane and on sidewalks, almost hitting light poles. An officer pulled the woman driver over in a parking lot. The woman made a slow, gradual turn into the parking lot, placed the vehicle in reverse and backed up 3-4 feet before putting the car in park. The woman was able to find her driver’s license, but not her proof of insurance or registration. As she fumbled through paperwork, the officer smelled alcohol on her. There was also an open wine box in the vehicle, missing at least a quarter of its contents. The woman couldn’t find her paperwork, so she was asked to get out of the vehicle and undergo a series of field sobriety tests, all of which she failed. She was placed under arrest for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Her vehicle was towed and she was brought to the Crestview Police Department for observation prior to a breathalyzer test. The woman agreed to do the breathalyzer test, and she blew a 0.249 first and a 0.253 the second time — more than three times the legal limit of 0.08. The woman was brought to the Okaloosa County Jail and her license was seized and handed over to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

