WOMAN FOUND DEAD, JACKSON COUNTY LAWMEN SEEK PERSON OF INTEREST

Jackson County Sheriff's deputies are now investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead behind an old packing house. The deceased, an African-American woman, was discovered just before 11 a.m. on Thursday near Old U.S. Road and Plainview Road, a few miles from Malone. Investigators identified the woman as Kaycha Smith, 25, from Marianna. They also have a person of interest, a black male, Daimeyon Dontrell O'Neal, 22, from Marianna, an estranged boyfriend.

Authorities believe O’Neal was last seen in the victim’s vehicle. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to call Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 526-5000.