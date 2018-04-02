WOMAN GETS ABUSED DUE TO AN UNKNOWN MESSAGE ON FACEBOOK

A pregnant woman begged a police officer not to arrest her husband, who he suspected of battering her because he was “all she has.”The husband and his wife, who was 17 weeks pregnant, got into an argument on March 12 after the woman received a Facebook message from an unknown man, according to an arrest report from the Crestview Police Department. A witness called the police and took the couple’s child away from the situation.When police arrived, they observed the woman crying and holding her stomach, and saw red marks on the woman’s arms. She denied that her husband hit her, and said she didn’t know how she got the red marks.Police spoke with the husband, who also denied hitting the woman, but did admit to hitting a wall. He had bloody knuckles and there was a hole in the wall in the home.The woman told police she didn’t want her husband to get in trouble because he’s “all she has.” She refused to provide a written statement Due to the woman’s injuries that appeared to have been caused by someone forcefully grabbing her, the 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant victim.

