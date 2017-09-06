WOMAN HIDES CRACK IN CRACK, PLUS A PIPE

A 31-year-old woman who tried to make an “evasive move” and shoved a crack pipe down her pants was arrested anyway. The Fort Walton Beach woman was being removed from an apartment complex at the time. When she stepped outside, Crestview Police Department officers saw the pipe in her hand. She quickly stuffed it down the back of her pants, but when they tugged on one of her rear belt loops, they could see it down there, according to her arrest report. A female officer was called to the scene to retrieve it. She was able to retrieve the pipe, but the crack cocaine stayed in the suspect’s crack, the report said. She was taken to the Fort Walton Beach Beach Police Department where she was strip searched. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting without violence.