A woman is hit by a train in Pensacola and survives. It happened before 11:45 a.m. Monday morning near Baybluff’s Park at Scenic Highway and Summit Boulevard. According to the Pensacola Police Department (PPD), the woman was rushed to a local hospital with serious head and arm injuries. PPD spokesman Mike Wood said that the conductor of the train called in the accident and CPR was performed on the scene. Wood said they are looking for witnesses.

