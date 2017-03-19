WOMAN INJURED IN TRAIN COLLISION

A DeFuniak Springs woman was rushed to Sacred Heart Hospital in serious condition late Sunday night after she was injured in a crash with a train.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports a a 1998 Ford Taurus, driven by 56-year-old Theresa Lynne Williams, was stopped on Irlbeck Drive, just south of US Hwy 90, in front of the railroad tracks, facing south. The train was traveling eastbound on the train tracks, just west of Irlbeck Drive.

As the train approached Irlbeck Drive, Williams traveled into the direct path of train. As a result, the front of the train collided with the passenger side of the Taurus. After the collision, the Taurus began to rotate and came to final rest just south of the railroad tracks, on the shoulder of the roadway, facing south.

The train crew was not injured.

Troopers charged the driver with reckless driving with property damage.