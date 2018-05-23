WOMAN JAILED AFTER ATTACK ON HUSBAND IN STORE PARKING LOT

A woman was arrested for battering her husband in a store parking lot because she thought he was being unfaithful. The victim, her husband, told police they had been shopping at an outlet store and got into a verbal argument over cheating allegations. When they got in the car, he said his 27-year-old wife began to attack him, hitting him and tearing off his shirt. The man was hesitant to provide a statement to police because he didn’t want his wife to get arrested. A witness who was sitting in the back seat of the car during the alleged argument provided a statement, though, and the woman was arrested and charged with battery. She initially died the attack, but later in custody said her husband had “battered her also.”

Share This Post





