WOMAN POSING AS MILITARY WIFE ARRESTED, VICTIM SPEAKS ABOUT SCAM ENCOUNTER

Police say scammers are now using the military to help con people out of money Pensacola police arrested 34-year-old Javon Harris after she posed as a military wife and asked service members for money saying it was for medications and vehicle repairs.

Investigators say Harris has been scamming people since August of last year. Police say Javon Harris scammed more than 60 people across Pensacola during that time. Investigators say Harris would approach people and ask if they were former military and if they said yes, she’d tell them her husband was active military in Virginia and that she needed help. Investigators looked closer into 34-year-old Harris’s finances and found she was living an extravagant life. “It’s a perfect place to do a scam like this. I understand there may be some charges on base too,” explained Pensacola Police Spokesperson Mike Wood. Wood says police tracked Harris from downtown Pensacola to Gulf Breeze to Perdido Key. “She has done this since August of last year,” Wood said. Kristie Perry is a military spouse and is also in the Navy. Perry says she was approached by Harris outside a grocery store. “She used that kindness and played us all,” Wood said. Perry says Harris told her she had fallen on hard times and needed $120 to buy medications for her child who was badly burned. “I looked in my wallet and I was feeling extra nice and I gave her what I had. I had $80,” explained Perry. Although, Javon Harris’s story seemed to add up, Perry says she knew something was wrong after Harris became physically aggressive when it wasn’t enough money. “I got uncomfortable and I decided no I needed to get to my car as fast as possible and so that is what I did. I got in my car and took a picture of her license plate on my way out,” Wood said. Police say Harris used the military as a way to gain trust with her victims. “That is why I kind of felt bad, because some people are needing some help and I’m a mom and I understand what it is like to be in a situation,” said Perry. Police say asking questions like what unit they are a part of or military history is a good way to determine if the person is really a part of the military. “We just ask people if there is any doubt to call us and we can check these people out. If it’s true we will let you know, but if it’s a scam they’re not going to wait around on the police – their going to go,” Wood added. Harris is facing several fraud charges including larceny, exploitation of the elderly, forgery and passing a forged instrument. Harris is also being held at the Escambia County Jail on a $37,500 bond.

Share This Post





