Woman riding on outside of SUV falls off, dies

A woman is dead and a man is facing felony charges after an early-morning ride in Navarre turned tragic. According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, Pedro Martinez Jr., 37, was traveling north on the Navarre Beach Causeway at about 2:15 a.m., with passengers Amber Morin and Jeanette Martinez riding on the exterior of his 2011 Nissan Armada. Jeanette Martinez fell from the vehicle and landed in the road, where she was possibly struck by another oncoming vehicle and killed. All three were under the influence of alcohol, and Pedro Martinez has been charged with a DUI causing serious bodily injury or death. If anyone has any additional information on the incident, contact the Florida Highway patrol at 850-471-6928. All three were from Houston.

