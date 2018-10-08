WOMAN SAYS ASSAULTING HER HOUSEMATE ‘WAS WORTH’ GETTING ARRESTED

A woman told a police officer that battering a woman she lived with was “worth it,” according to an arrest report. The incident happened Sept. 26 at a Camellia Place residence. A Crestview police officer was summoned to deal with a person who had been asked to leave but had refused. While the officer was there, the alleged victim walked out with a handful of clothing. The apparent defendant followed her, grabbed her by the arm and threw her into a headlock, pulling her hair. When the officer detained the woman she said, “It was worth it,” the report said. She was charged with battery and faces an Oct. 17 court date

